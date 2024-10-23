Canucks benefiting early from Brock Boeser's quest for 50 goals

As we wrote about during September, Brock Boeser isn't entirely in the clear yet when it comes to his blood clot issue. With the Canucks understandably being cautious for both his benefit and the team's, Boeser will have his progress monitored during the 2024-25 campaign.

However, any concerns about the 27-year-old up to this point have been all but eradicated, as he is off to an excellent start. He has helped the Canucks recover from going winless in their first three games, to win three straight.

Boeser's influence has been highlighted by a team-leading four goals, including one in Tuesday evening's 6-3 road victory against the Chicago Blackhawks. He is also tied for the team lead with six overall points, and stepped up to take more faceoffs after J.T, Miller was injured against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening.

A lofty goals target

The four goals are of particular interest, with Boeser looking to take his scoring to the next level after finally hitting the 40-mark last season. In fact, he's aiming high in wanting to breach the 50-goal barrier in 2024-25.

As per Maverick Mitchell of Canucks Daily, the 50-goal mark is something general manager Patrik Allvin is trying to motivate the winger to take a serious aim at. In a conversation with Thomas Drance of The Athletic, Allvin said:

"For now, his main focus is to come back here and play to the level that he showed last year, and even be more consistent. I told him he could've scored 50 goals, but I felt he took his foot off the gas when he scored 30."

It's intriguing to thing Boeser can achieve such a feat, just because prior to last season the most goals he had ever scored was 29, back in 2017-18. However, it's a measure of the player's potential -- arguably still not entirely fulfilled -- that 50 goals is a genuine target this season.

In respect of Allvin's comments that Boeser could have had 50 goals last season, there is a certain element of 'coulda, woulda, shoulda' about this. However, for what it's worth, the two-time NHL All-Star did have 30 goals in his first 49 games, then scored just 10 the rest of the way during his final 32 regular season appearances.

Laser-focused on being even better in 2024-25

For his part, Boeser does believe he missed out on a golden shot at 50 goals last season. Also as per Mitchell, he said:

"I think I could have had 50, too. I had four disallowed and I got cold there for a little bit. That's the thing, it's hard to be consistent in this league. That's why there's not many 50-goal scorers or 100-point guys. It gets hard to stay consistent all year. That's one thing I think I'm focused on this year: making sure I'm bringing it every single night."

It's of course still extremely early in the season, but the signs are indeed promising. And even if he does ultimately fall short of the 50-goal mark, he's set up to score regularly enough for the Canucks to be in serious contention come playoff time.

Now we appreciate that some critics might point to Boeser's own words, as alluding to him not being able to reach 50 goals. More specifically, his reference to how hard it is to be consistent in the NHL.

The money angle

However, the 2015 first round draft pick has an added incentive to step up his game even more this season, with this being a contract year for him. In theory the Canucks could have already signed an extension with him but, harsh or not, his blood clot issue has contributed to more of a 'wait and see' approach.

As we wrote at the beginning of last week, David Pagnotta ofThe Fourth Period said conversations are very loose at this point and will carry on throughout the season. The overriding sentiment from Pagnotta, is that the Canucks are in no rush to get anything negotiated.

Current projections have Boeser earning around $9 million per season on his next deal, which will be a long-term extension,. While this wouldn't put him on the list of top-10 paid wingers, it would still see him being extremely well-compensated.

There's every chance the Burnsville, Minnesota native and his camp see him as being worth more than $9 million per season, but it's up to him to go out there and prove it. And hitting the 50-goal mark is definitely one way of making his case for more money stronger, which in turn will help the Canucks build on last season's success.