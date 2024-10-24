Canucks assign defenseman, top prospect to AHL

In a somewhat surprising move, Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin announced Thursday afternoon that defenseman Erik Brannstrom and forward Arshdeep Bains have been assigned to the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL.

With both Brannstrom and Bains going to the AHL, the Canucks have managed to increase their cap space to nearly $2.1 million from the $385,000 they had before.

It is worth noting that the pair of transactions leave the Canucks with exactly 12 forwards, which they need to ice the standard 12 forwards and six defenseman, and seven defensemen. In the case of Brannstrom, it is currently unclear if his re-assignment is related to a potential return for Derek Forbort or not.

You might recall that Forbort, 32, stepped away from the Canucks for personal reasons exactly one week ago today, and Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal reported at the time that Forbort's absence from the team was not expected to be a long term deal.

It would not be a surprise at all to find that the veteran defenseman is on the verge of returning to the lineup, but there is currently no indication one way or the other.

As for Bains, the 23-year-old undrafted winger has played three NHL games for the Canucks this season, but has only recorded one shot on goal and has only taken 20 shifts in any single game once thus far.

The Canucks likely feel that it is best for Bains to continue to play regular minutes in Abbotsford, especially with standout bottom-six forward Dakota Joshua ramping up and preparing to return from his offseason battle with testicular cancer.

The Canucks do not play again until Saturday night, so it could be some time before we get some definitive answers on the injury front one way or the other.