5 Vancouver Canucks players who have surprised us at the quarter-way mark

By the time you read this, the Vancouver Canucks will have played their 20th game of the season, meaning the time’s come to evaluate some of the team’s biggest surprises so far. Some of those surprises have been good, and they continue to give us a reason to believe the Canucks will remain a dominant NHL team, even if it’s been a rougher outing so far this year.

But, not all surprises have been pleasant, so you’ll see a pair of players who just haven’t lived to expectations. That said, it doesn’t mean one of those bad surprises hasn’t been effective because that would be far from the case.

Oh, one word of note: The statistics you’re about to see are of the first 19 games of the year, as this piece had been scheduled just ahead of the team’s 20th game. But we still had more than enough statistical info out there to paint a picture of which three players are up, and which two are/were down.

Good Surprise: Kevin Lankinen

Kevin Lankinen was a proven stopgap earlier this season, and while he’s cooled off some, he’s still been a big reason for the Canucks early-season success. Until we see Thatcher Demko again, he’ll remain the No. 1 netminder, and his numbers, while not outstanding, show us he can handle the job, with a 0.571 quality starts percentage, a shutout, a 2.74 GAA, and a 0.901 save percentage.

Lankinen had never looked bad when he was relegated to the No. 2 spot with the Nashville Predators while the great Juuse Saros took command, but it still led to questions of whether he could step in as a full-time starter if called on. So far, at least, those questions had been erased.

Bad Surprise: Elias Pettersson

Elias Pettersson’s numbers aren’t bad, with 15 points and six goals in 19 games, but I was looking for something more from a star player who’s on track to end the year with between 63 and 64 points. Following 102 and 89-point seasons, Pettersson was someone who seemed destined to at least stay in the point-per-game category, but that just hasn’t happened.

He hasn’t been as effective at the faceoff dot, but if there’s any good news, he’s still on the ice for plenty of goals, whether he pitches in for them or not. Plus, Pettersson’s on-ice save percentage at even strength is a solid 90.3, so there have been a few positives out there.

Good Surprise: Jake DeBrusk

While I feel like the Canucks will ultimately regret bringing Jake DeBrusk to British Columbia, it doesn’t take away from the fact he’s enjoyed an impeccable run so far. And it’s one that I didn’t foresee, with 13 points and five goals in 19 games.

Overall, DeBrusk seemed like a player who’d put up decent numbers but by no means impressive ones in the Canucks venture to return to the playoffs. But that hasn’t been the case so far for a player who’s still a physical presence yet can deliver a lot of offense.

Bad Surprise: Daniel Sprong

Wow, this one didn’t last…if there was one free agent I felt would once again exceed expectations this season, it was Daniel Sprong. Unfortunately, Sprong never looked like a good fit in Vancouver, and he was gone after just nine games, scoring one goal and putting up three points.

With a trade for future considerations, it’s all the confirmation we needed that general manager Patrik Allvin couldn’t wait to get the guy out the door. After Sprong had a couple of good seasons elsewhere, I can confidently say that I was rather surprised in the worst ways in what was a nine-game stint with the team.

Good Surprise: Brock Boeser

It was unfortunate to see Brock Boeser go down with an injury following an awful hit from Tanner Jeannot. But, he managed to make his return, and that’s excellent news for Canucks fans. Boeser had been scoring at a half-goal-per-game pace before he went down with a concussion, and he appeared to be on pace to match his points total from last season, too.

He may not have surprised everyone thanks to his impeccable outing last year, but I’m always skeptical when players enjoy one big year following a series of solid yet unspectacular outings. At least for now, Boeser seems to be more than changing that narrative and enjoying another great season.