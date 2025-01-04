3 Embarrassing stats that define Vancouver Canucks' recent struggles

Only six Canucks have scored two or more goals in the last 10 games

Here is the complete list of Canucks players to have scored two or more goals in the team's last six games, as pointed out by Jeff Paterson of Canucks Army:

Brock Boeser (6), Kiefer Sherwood (4), Jake DeBrusk (2), Conor Garland (2), Elias Pettersson (2 and injured anyway), Max Sasson (2). End of list. Seriously! As a result, the Canucks are fourth in the Pacific Division in goals (116) and have only two more than Seattle (114). Woof.

#Canucks goal scorers over last 10 games. These are all the players with 2 or more goals pic.twitter.com/MeViLVEkqq — Jeff Paterson (@patersonjeff) January 4, 2025

When Allvin publicly said in a recent interview with Sportsnet that he needed more from his top players, this was what he meant. And, in fairness, Boeser is leading the pack in an important contract year for himself. However, J.T. Miller is completely missing in action, and Pettersson was not doing so hot before his injury; both of his goals came in one game against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 23.

Only the Seattle Kraken, who defeated the Canucks once in that span in historic fashion, and the San Jose Sharks have fewer wins in their last 10 games. Seattle is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games, while San Jose is 2-7-1 in their last 10. And then there's the Canucks, who have a 3-4-3 record in their last 10.