Why Canucks prospect Sawyer Mynio isn't registered for World Juniors... yet

For Vancouver Canucks fans waiting to see rising defense prospect Sawyer Mynio in action at the 2025 World Junior Championships, your wish is, unfortunately, indefinitely on pause, as Canada has not yet officially registered Mynio, goalie Carson Bjarnason, and forward Carson Rehkopf for the tournament. But why?

According to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects, who is the source for all things NHL draft and worldwide prospects, Canada plans to register Mynio, Rehkopf, and Bjarnason if and when they need them as an injury loophole of sorts.

"I was told this morning that the plan for Canada is to register the scratches (Mynio, Bjarnason, and Rehkopf) as they need them," Robinson posted to his X account on Thursday afternoon. "Just in case someone gets hurt or sick from that group and the team has to bring someone else in."

Just in case someone gets hurt or sick from that group and the team has to bring someone else in. — Cam Robinson (@Hockey_Robinson) December 26, 2024

Canucks may not see Mynio with Canada this year

In the absence of Mynio, Bjarnason, and Rehkopf, Canada defeated Finland 4-0 in their first game of the 2025 World Junior Championships. Mynio's omission from the Canadian squad is a bit of bad news for the Canucks, as seven defensemen played ahead of the 2023 draftee.

The group of young defenders that occupied spots in the lineup ahead of Mynio include the draft-eligible Matthew Schaefer, London defensemen Sam Dickinson and Oliver Bonk, Caden Price, Nashville prospects Andrew Gibson and Tanner Molendyk, and Beau Akey.

Akey, 19, was drafted 56th overall by Edmonton in 2023 and served as the seventh defenseman in Canada's opening game. After the dust settled, Akey finished with 2:38 of ice time, which is not exactly ideal.

Maybe Canada will establish a rotation to get Mynio into some games in Akey's place, but if that was the plan, Mynio probably would have been officially registered on the roster by now. As Robinson noted, there is no real rush to register these players in order to preserve flexibility, so there is a chance the Canucks and Canucks fans don't see Mynio at all during this tournament.