What the first 100 days of the administration should look like

The first 100 days of a presidency is used in American politics as a timeframe to assess the direction and governing style of the new administration. On May 14th, Daniel and Henrik Sedin were introduced as the Co-Presidents of Hockey Operations alongside Ryan Johnson as the General Manager of the Vancouver Canucks.

Day 100 will be August 22, 2026. Between now and then are the NHL draft, free agency, trade opportunities, and the resolution of several important business matters; plenty of chances for the administration to demonstrate their short- and long-term plans and for us to evaluate the direction they are guiding this team.

Here is what should happen in the first 100 days:

1. New Coaching Staff

Johnson's first order of business should be to fire Adam Foote and assistant coaches Kevin Dean, Brett McLean, and Scott Young.

Foote was touted as a "strong leader, great teacher" in addition to bringing "great culture and a winning attitude." He was none of those for the Canucks. He coached the team to their worst record in almost 30 years, the locker room became toxic, and he implemented a defensive system that was abysmal. The Canucks surrendered the most number of goals while scoring the second fewest.

The new coach has to share the same "vision" and "culture" as the leadership. More importantly, the coach has to accentuate skill, speed, and puck possession. They need to be able to communicate with and bring out the best in Generation Zs. They must prioritize player development over wins and design potent special teams strategies. In turn, management has to give the coaching staff enough job security to focus on the process and not the team's overall record.

"We have a clear vision that will connect us to being a sustainable winning culture."



Henrik and Daniel Sedin issue their first statement as The Canucks' co-presidents of hockey operations. pic.twitter.com/jwIjLjYxpA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 14, 2026

2. Hiring the "hockey nerd"

Currently, the front office does not include an assistant GM whose background is strictly data and analytics. That might have been an organizational decision in the past but an individual with this experience is now essential in building a Stanley Cup contender. Aiden Fox is the current Head of Hockey Analytics and by all accounts, he is doing a terrific job but nothing has been reported on his readiness for an elevated role within the organization.

The in-coming analytics expert should also be given the resources to expand their department as they deem necessary including hiring in-house software engineers and video analysts.

It's difficult to predict what the Canucks will do with the current assistant GMs, Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato. They really should "clean house" but Johnson is an internal hire and by definition, does not have "his own people" to bring into the front office. So, for the foreseeable future, Castonguay and Granato will probably remain in their positions.

3. Trades

Consistent with a traditional rebuild, Johnson will want to accumulate even more draft picks and younger players with upside. With a relatively weak unrestricted free agent class, some of the Canucks' veteran players could have tremendous trade value and none of them are untouchable.

It is important to layer prospects into a rebuild so the Canucks should not be in any rush to make trades specifically for picks in this year's draft. Jake DeBrusk is the most disgruntled of the veterans and on a very reasonable contract. It would not be surprising to see him traded in the first 100 days. Brock Boeser, Marcus Pettersson, and Filip Hronek are the other veterans on the possible trade list.

Elias Pettersson (C) is a significant enough player to warrant his own section in this article.

4. The Draft

The NHL Draft starts on June 26th and the two day event is going to be pivotal in shaping the rebuild. The Canucks currently own the third overall pick and for now, have a total of ten selections (four in the top 41).

The Canucks need stars. They need elite talent. So "ignore the floor" and draft the players with the highest ceilings. Do not be afraid to get creative or "take big swings".

5. Contract Extensions

Zeev Buium, Elias Pettersson (D), and Liam Öhgren have solidified themselves as part of the rebuild and are all restricted free agents at the end of next year. That means that they eligible to sign contract extensions come July 1st. It is important for the organization to demonstrate their faith in those players and demonstrate to the fans the types of players they want on the roster. Do not wait until next year to start the negotiations. The salary cap is not an issue. Re-sign them to long term extensions as soon as possible.

6. Unrestricted Free Agency

The plan is simple: do not offer anyone a contract longer than two years and do not offer a "No Move Clause" as part of that contract.

The same criteria should apply to veteran centre, Teddy Blueger, any established veterans they want to add to the roster, or any UFAs they choose to overpay and flip for assets in one or two years.

7. Elias Pettersson (C)

Whether or not to trade Elias Pettersson (C) might be the most challenging decision for the new leadership in the first 100 days. They will have a good idea by August 22nd whether Pettersson is making the effort to attend training camp in the best physical and mental shape of his career. Because as of right now, they seem uncertain what to do with him.

At the introductory press conference, Daniel Sedin was empathetic in acknowledging his own off-season struggles while stressing the importance of preparation. Ryan Johnson implied he wanted to offer Pettersson a clean slate by saying, "I want to wipe away all the expectations and all that may exist in him."

Ryan Johnson and Daniel Sedin give their thoughts on Elias Pettersson. pic.twitter.com/lfC710bHGl — CanucksArmy (@CanucksArmy) May 14, 2026

But Chris Higgins, who is employed by the Canucks as a multimedia content creator and an ambassador of the organization, said that players who are not "obsessed with getting better" in year "four, or five, six, seven, and we're still talking about preparation and your practice habits, it's time to get rid of those guys. Like, straight up." He goes onto say, "that's a character issue and I think we've let this go on hoping that next year will be the year...".

Chris Higgins (former Canucks development staff member) implying that #Canucks forward Elias Pettersson has character issues and that “it’s time to get rid of [guys like that]. pic.twitter.com/SFlnQ2B9Gk — M (@nucks0) May 15, 2026

Pettersson regaining his form is, by far, the best thing for the Canucks going forward. But as the highest paid player on the team, he must personify the culture, work ethic, practice habits, and compete level that leadership wishes to instill into the entire organization.

The decision on him has to be made well before the start of this franchise-defining training camp.

8. Practice Facility

The Canucks are "very close to having a deal done" with the City of Vancouver to have a permanent practice facility at the Britannia Rink. Civic bureaucracy is slow, especially in the Summer, so it might be ambitious to expect an official agreement signed by August 22nd. And this is not likely one of the organizations top priorities in the first 100 days.

"It's very close to having a deal done."



Henrik Sedin on the progress being made on a new practice facility. pic.twitter.com/hTFiJMP4G9 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 14, 2026

9. Finalize the details of training camp

The Canucks usually wait until the first two weeks in July to announce the details of their training camp. It is expected to start in mid-September and last for four days.

10. Establish community outreach

The Sedin's have placed a massive emphasis on culture and community outreach. As players, they were synonymous with charity work and philanthropy. Most notably were countless appearances to the BC Children's Hospital and their $1.5 million donation in 2010. They have also set up the Sedin Family Foundation which focuses on supporting children's health and education.

The organization should identify players who embody that same sense of community and generosity, provide them with all the necessary administrative support, and formalize their roles as "The Canuck Community Ambassadors." If the roster is constructed the way they intend, there should be no shortage of players who wish for these ambassadorships.

It is an aggressive agenda

Most media and fans loved what Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, and Ryan Johnson had to say at the introductory press conference. And there is no better way to capitalize on those positive vibes than successfully executing a bold and comprehensive agenda in the first 100 days.