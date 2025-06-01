Vancouver Canucks should move this star winger in Marco Rossi trade

The Vancouver Canucks need to add forward talent at all three positions this offseason, and they do, for once, have the draft capital to take a swing at a younger player rather than the classic veteran move, like Elias Lindholm, for example.

But, how can they do it, and for who? And, perhaps most importantly, how can they maximize their other assets to get a deal over the line?

One recent example of maximizing an asset is the recent discussion around star winger Brock Boeser, who could, according to Canucks insider Rick Dhaliwal, return to Vancouver if an improved contract can get the two sides to reach an agreement. A minute chance is better than no chance at all, right?

One competitive advantage the Canucks do have is the ability to sign Boeser, 28, to an eight-year contract. If Boeser hits the open market, he can only sign for a maximum duration of seven years.

The Canucks' former first-round pick is notably a Minnesota native, so there will undoubtedly be some appeal for a return home, though some of that hinges on the amount of mutual interest the Minnesota Wild have in this regard.

On the Wild's end, we know that the Canucks are reportedly interested in standout center Marco Rossi, who apparently does not have many fans within the Minnesota organization.

For a reported trade cost, the Philadelphia Flyers shut down any talk of moving blossoming winger Tyson Foerster OR one of their two late first-round picks this year, so Rossi's value will be less than that.

Boeser's next contract will affect his value, for sure, and while he's not quite as good defensively, Boeser has almost always been a plus offensive player who would add a ton of value for a Wild team that lacks offensive depth on the wings.

The 28-year-old has six seasons with 20 or more goals under his belt and a career shooting percentage of 14.1%, having shot 17.2% and 19.6% in the last two seasons, respectively.

Swapping Boeser for Rossi would allow the Canucks and the Wild to address mutual needs, giving up only assets they do not want to keep and nothing more than that.

Upon adding Boeser, the Wild would boast a core of wingers that includes him, Kirill Kaprizov, Matt Boldy, an aging Mats Zuccarello, and the unproven Danila Yurov. By extension, the pressure would be off Yurov to become a stud on a competitive team right away. Plus, he and Boeser profile as completely different players.

The Canucks ought to weigh their options carefully as an important offseason and free agency period fast approaches. Only with creativity can they solve their greatest roster issues.