Vancouver Canucks' prospect Riley Patterson is one to watch in Abbotsford in 2026-27

As we continue our "draft and prospect week" at The Canuck Way and FanSided NHL, we will turn our attention from the youth movement with the Vancouver Canucks to prospects in Abbotsford this upcoming season. While most attention will be on 2026 draft pick Adam Novotny, fans should keep an eye on some under-the-radar players this upcoming 2026-27 season.

One of those players is Riley Patterson, the 125th overall pick from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. After playing four games last season for the American Hockey League (AHL) Abbotsford Canucks last season, he is looking to continue his success from juniors. Why should fans keep an eye on the 2024 fourth-round pick?

Patterson looking for a strong 2026-27 season

Heading into the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Patterson finished the 2023-24 season with 29 goals and 62 points in 68 games with the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Barrie Colts. In six playoff games, Patterson had two goals and three points. He would eventually be drafted 125th overall by the Canucks.

After his draft year, Patterson would have 25 goals and 59 points in 64 games for the Colts during the 2024-25 season. He would move on to the Niagara IceDogs for the 2025-26 season. Patterson ended up finishing the season with 40 goals and 84 points in 60 games. In the playoffs that season, he had four goals and eight points in five games.

While Patterson did have some solid seasons with the Colts, his first season with the IceDogs made people really take notice of the Etobicoke, Ontario, native. While he is considered a center/right winger, it is clear that Patterson found his scoring touch and can be a versatile player in any situation on the ice.

Niagara Ice Dogs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Patterson has tremendous speed and is a wicked sniper on the rush. His stickhandling and speed are so tough to stop that his crossovers and smooth puck handling catch the defense off guard.

Following his last season playing in the OHL, Patterson played in four games for the Canucks in the AHL. He finished with one goal and two points. He will be entering his first season of professional hockey after signing his entry-level contract (ELC) in Sept. 2025.

The 2025-26 season was a slide year, and the "first year" of his current three-year, $2.95 million deal will start this upcoming season. Patterson's current deal is a two-way contract, with him making $956,667 in the NHL or $85,000 in the AHL.

The 20-year-old forward will look to take advantage of his first full season in the AHL with the Canucks and showcase what he can do on the ice. After a breakout final season in the OHL, tallying 84 points in 60 games, Patterson will be someone fans need to keep tabs on this upcoming season.