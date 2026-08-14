Vancouver Canucks player milestones to watch in 2026-27

When it comes to career milestones, records, and awards, it's always a special time in a player's NHL journey to tick off certain achievements. Regarding the Vancouver Canucks, they have a few players who are seeking to tick off certain checkpoints in their careers.

Heading into the 2026-27 season, there are some players on the Canucks we will focus on to showcase which milestones fans should watch. That said, as we continue our "records, milestones, and awards" week at The Canuck Way and Fansided NHL, here are three players that Canucks fans should keep an eye on this upcoming season.

Filip Hronek

Heading into his fourth full season with the Canucks, defenseman Filip Hronek will be checking off multiple milestones in 2026-27. Currently, Hronek has 48 goals, 239 assists, and 287 points in 533 games. Last season, he finished with eight goals and 49 points in 82 games. With the NHL moving to an 84-game schedule this upcoming season, there is a solid chance he will have 10 goals and 50 points for the first time in his career.

That said, Hronek only needs two more goals to have 50 for his career. Furthermore, he is only 11 assists away from 250, along with 13 more points to reach 300. When looking at what he needs to achieve, it won't be hard for the 28-year-old to achieve all three milestones this upcoming season.

It'll be interesting to see when he scores the two goals, since the most Hronek has had in a season is nine (2019-20 and 2022-23). However, he had eight last season, so only needing two won't take much time. Regarding assists and points, he had 41 and 49 in 2025-26. Hronek could have both checked off by the end of November. Either way, for a player who has played 533 games heading into the 2026-27 season, it's great to see someone like Hronek reach not one but three milestones this season.

Brock Boeser

Brock Boeser is in an interesting spot regarding career milestones in the 2026-27 season. Currently, he has 226 goals, 256 assists, and 482 points in 629 games. Last season, he finished with 22 goals and 48 points in 75 games. If he manages to play 80 to 83 games, he could have a 25-goal and 50-point season again, as he did in 2024-25.

That said, will Boeser be with Marco Rossi and Liam Ohgren again? Or could he be paired up with Jake DeBrusk and Elias Pettersson? It'll be something to watch during training camp, the preseason, and the start of the 2026-27 season under head coach Manny Malhotra.

Apr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser (6) skates in warm up prior to a game against the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Boeser's milestones in 2026-27, he will only need 24 goals to reach 250 for his career. During the 2025-26 season, he finished with 22, but did have 25 the season prior. For Boeser to reach 24 goals this upcoming season is possible. He has played in 75 games in back-to-back seasons. However, if he can play a minimum of 80 games, he has a solid chance to reach 24 goals and achieve 250 for his career.

Regarding assists and points, Boeser is only 18 points away from 500. Over the last two seasons, he has finished with 25 and 26, respectively. For him to reach 18 points is more than doable for the 29-year-old. While points will be easier to achieve, it's the assists that could be the toughest one. He currently has 256, and if he wants to reach the next milestone, he will need 44 to reach 300.

The most assists Boeser has had in a season is 37, when he hit that mark in 2022-23. He did have 33 the next season, but in 2024-25 and 2025-26, he's only reached 25 and 26 assists. When it comes to the 300-assist milestone, Boeser will need to have an unreal season as the setup man. While it's not impossible, this could be a milestone he will reach next season.

Thatcher Demko

When it comes to Thatcher Demko this upcoming 2026-27 season, the main goal is for him to stay healthy. He's only played in 43 regular-season games over the last two seasons, and the Canucks are hoping he can reach 35 to 40 starts as the team's No. 1 netminder.

Regarding milestones, Demko has currently played in 262 games, starting 256 of them. That said, if he can manage to reach 38 games played, he will reach 300 for his career. Unfortunately, he would already have passed this checkpoint in his career if not for the stack of injuries.

On top of that, Demko only needs 16 more wins to reach 150 for his career. Currently, he has 134, another milestone that would have been surpassed. Demko is entering the first season of his three-year, $25.50 million deal. The hope for both Demko and the Canucks is to start this extension off on the right foot and get back to the top-10 goalie that he's shown in his career.

From 2021-22 to 2023-24, Demko has shown he is an elite netminder. If his health goes his way and check off some milestones, this could be a huge 2026-27 season not only for him but for the Canucks as well.

While there are many other milestones to watch this upcoming season, here are some examples for Canucks fans to keep an eye on. Between Hronek, Boeser, and Demko, there is some reason to be excited about this season in Vancouver, even with the team in the midst of a rebuild.