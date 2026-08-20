Vancouver Canucks face a big decision on Braeden Cootes’ 2026-27 season

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the Vancouver Canucks are in an interesting position with forward Braeden Cootes. The 19-year-old Sherwood Park, Alberta native signed his three-year, $3.02 million entry-level contract (ELC) back in July 2025. His annual average value (AAV) is $974,167 per season if he plays in the NHL, or $85,000 in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Some hockey sites have him listed as the fourth-line center for Vancouver this season. Others have him starting in the AHL with Abbotsford to begin the 2026-27 season. With only three NHL games under his belt and only 19 years old, where should the organization start him this upcoming season?

Cootes in Vanouver or Abbotsford?

When it comes to Cootes, he is only 19 years old, and with Vancouver being a rebuilding team, he should get proper ice time with Abbotsford. As of now, the center depth for the NHL Canucks is Elias Pettersson, Marco Rossi, Aatu Raty, and Filip Chytil. Looking at that center depth to begin the 2026-27 season, it makes no sense for Cootes to start in the NHL right now.

During the 2025-26 season, Cootes had 10 goals and 23 points in 17 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He also had 14 goals and 40 points in 28 games with the Prince Albert Raiders following a trade. After the regular season, Cootes had seven goals and 23 points in 20 playoff games. While he did play three games with the Canucks in the NHL last season, he had zero points.

Sep 26, 2025; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Braeden Cootes (80) during a stop in play against the Seattle Kraken in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is very clear that he has insane hockey talent, especially to be considered for the NHL at 19 years old. That said, on a team in a rebuild and already four centers deep, he could be limited with ice time in Vancouver. If the Canucks want him to get a fair amount of ice time and develop his game, he should start the season with Abbotsford.

Cootes has three professional games under his belt, and putting him in the bottom six on a rebuilding team does not make sense when he needs to develop. His current ELC doesn't expire until the end of the 2028-29 season, when he is 22 years old. He will be a restricted free agent (RFA) by then and could have at least one season in the NHL by then.

It just makes sense to start Cootes in the AHL to give him time to get used to the speed of professional hockey on a more consistent basis for a whole season, not just three games. Let him acclimate in the AHL with Abbotsford, let him develop, and see how this season goes in the AHL. Plus, depending on how the NHL team is doing later on in the season, then have that conversation about calling him up.

As it stands as of right now, the best decision for Cootes is to start the 2026-27 season in the AHL.