Vancouver Canucks' Aatu Räty could be in store for a breakout 2026-27 season

As we are another day closer to the start of the 2026-27 NHL season, the Vancouver Canucks are in an interesting situation with Finnish forward Aatu Räty. The 23-year-old center is entering the final season of his two-year, $1.63 million deal, which he signed in June 2025.

While the deal is only paying him $850,000 annually, he hasn't had the opportunity in the NHL to fully showcase his skills. Last season, Räty only averaged 12:01 of ice time in 66 games. Even during the 2024-25 season, when he only played in 33 games, he averaged 10:39. It seems that Räty never got the proper ice time and role to show what the Canucks have in him.

However, with Manny Malhotra being the new bench boss in Vancouver, could fans see a possible breakout season from Räty in 2026-27?

Breakout season incoming for Räty?

When looking back at previous seasons, Räty lit it up with the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL). During the 2024-25 season, he had 17 goals and 40 points in 43 games. He followed that up with three assists in six Calder Cup Playoff games.

Even the season before, Räty had 18 goals and 52 points in 72 regular-season games. He also finished with two goals and four points in six playoff games in 2023-24. If we look back on his last season in Finland, he had 13 goals and 40 points in 41 games with Jukurit in the Liiga. He even had three goals and 10 points in seven games during the IIHF U20 World Juniors that year.

When it comes down to it, Räty has not been utilized properly or put in the right role. During the 2025-26 season, he finished with four goals and 14 points in 66 games. At the World Championships with Finland, he finished with four goals and seven points in 10 games. It's clear that he can be an effective player, but under former head coaches Rick Tocchet and Adam Foote, he should have gotten more.

Jan 2, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Aatu Raty (54) during a stop in play against the Seattle Kraken in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, under Malhotra, Räty can showcase what made him a 52nd overall pick by the New York Islanders in 2021 and why the Canucks traded for him in the first place. For someone who is a World Championship Gold and Silver medal winner, a Calder Cup Champion, and a World Junior U20 Silver medal winner, he has the pedigree to win on the biggest stages.

That said, he is currently listed as the third- or fourth-line center for the Canucks this season. Even if he is part of the top nine, the hope is that he can be used on the special teams as well. For Räty, it's about getting the proper ice time and opportunities to grow his game. If he can have that, there is a solid chance we could see a breakout this season for the Finnish forward.

With Räty being a restricted free agent (RFA) after this season and arbitration-eligible, the hope is that he takes off and gets a proper extension when it's all said and done. It'll be an interesting season to see how Räty does and how the Canucks utilize him in 2026-27.