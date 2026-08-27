Vancouver Canucks’ 3 Best Contracts for 2026-27

Throughout most of the "best and worst week" at The Canuck Way and FanSided NHL, we have focused on the five best players and jerseys of all time, along with the three worst contracts in Vancouver Canucks history. While most of the week has focused on the past, let's move on to the upcoming 2026-27 season.

That said, with the Canucks in the middle of a rebuild, which three contracts are best heading into the season? Which deals help the Canucks keep space available for the present and the future?

Marco Rossi

When it comes to the forwards, it's pretty easy to look at Maro Rossi's contract and be glad the Canucks are only paying him $5 million per season. Heading into the 2026-27 season, Rossi is entering the second year of his three-year, $15 million deal, which he signed in August 2025.

After joining the Canucks last season as part of the Quinn Hughes trade, he tallied eight goals and 22 points in 33 games. That put him 11th on the Canucks in points, only two points shy of being ninth. Rossi only finished one point behind Hughes, who had 23 points in 26 games before heading to the Wild.

Rossi is only 24 years old and will be a restricted free agent (RFA) after the 2027-28 season. While he will get a significant increase in his average annual value (AAV) on his next deal, his current $5 million AAV is a steal for the Canucks, especially given his production value already.

Filip Hronek

If there is someone on the defense who is playing above what he is making annually, it's Filip Hronek. Hronek is entering the third season of his eight-year, $58 million deal, which pays him $7.25 million annually. During the 2025-26 season, he was second on the Canucks in points last season with 49, while also leading the team in assists (41).

On top of that, the Czech defenseman has tallied 18 goals, 112 assists, and 130 points in 224 games over the last three seasons. He's not only playing well for a season or so, but for the last three overall in Vancouver. For someone who had100 blocked shots and 133 hits, along with the production he had, Hronek is playing like a defenseman who should be paid around $9 million or more a season.

Apr 14, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek (17) during a stop in play against the Los Angeles Kings in the third period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes down to it, Hronek is playing well above what he is being paid annually by the Canucks. Especially when he's had 43 assists and 48 points in 2023-24, along with 41 assists and 49 points in 2024-25. Overall, Hronek is the highest-paid defenseman on the Canucks and is deservingly so. The production speaks for itself.

Jamie Oleksiak

This last deal might be a surprise to some people. But the fact that the Canucks are only paying Jamie Oleksiak $5 million annually after signing a two-year, $10 million contract is some tidy work. Last season, Oleksiak had five goals and 15 points in 78 games, while averaging16:56 of ice time. He finished the season with 106 blocked shots and 112 hits.

Oleksiak in the 2026-27 season will hopefully bring some stability and balance to the blueline, which struggled to keep opposing players from the net last season. By adding a stay-at-home defenseman who is 6'7 and 251 pounds, it could help open up his potential defense partner, Tom Williander. Furthermore, it could pay dividends for both the Canucks and Oleksiak.

It'll be interesting to see how the 33-year-old does this upcoming season in his first year with the Canucks. But since he is only the second-highest-paid defenseman behind Hronek, he knows his role and could be a low-risk, high-reward move over the next couple of seasons.