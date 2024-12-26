Top trade deadline target predicted to end up with Canucks

They often talk about perception being reality, and this certainly applies when it comes to discussing the Vancouver Canucks. Essentially, it's a case of if the fan you are speaking to, has a glass half-full or half-empty mentality.

On the one hand, the Canucks entered the Christmas break sitting in a playoff spot, at seventh place in the Western Conference. On the other hand they've been struggling for positive results of late, with only four wins in their past 11 games.

Objectively speaking, it's clear to see this team is not performing to the best of their capabilities right now. As much as the reported rift between J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson doesn't help, the challenges go much deeper than this.

We wrote on Tuesday, about three statistics which help highlight why this team isn't higher up the Western Conference standings. Overall though, this is a case of a roster which has the potential to be doing so much more and taking aim as a genuine contender.

Canucks will look for help in the trade market

Of course first things first, the Canucks actually need to make the playoffs, which also means finding ways to strengthen the roster where possible, including via the trade market. Which brings us nicely to an article published on Thursday by The Athletic (subscription required).

Written by respected NHL insiders Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston, the article is part one of their look at where the top trade targets will end up at the deadline. Of specific interest to Canucks fans, Johnston predicts that the Seattle Kraken's Yanni Gourde will end up in Vancouver.

Before we consider Jonston's reasoning for Gourde going to the Canucks, keep in mind comments LeBrun makes about the same player. More specifically, that it all depends if the Kraken even make the forward available ahead of this season's trade deadline.

In any event, Jouhnston believes Gourde would slip seamlessly into the Canucks' lineup as their third line centre. He can also play on the wing, and in general would be an excellent presence both in the bottom six specifically and on the team as a whole.

Is Gourde a good or bad idea?

From our perspective, the 33-year-old would indeed be an excellent addition to the team. As an intangible, his leadership skills could be just what's required to heal the issues surrounding Miller and Pettersson, helping to bring everyone together.

You assume people will respect and listen to Gourde, because he knows what it takes to win it all as a valuable member of a team. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

What the Saint-Narcisse, Quebec native lacks in size, he more than makes up for with his energy, toughness and movement. He is a solid two-way player overall, and he will not be outworked by anyone else on the ice.

Gourde has averaged close to 45 points during his time as a full-time starter in the NHL, and this season specifically he has 15 points in 32 games. Where he can really help the Canucks is come playoff time, as evidenced by leading a Kraken team with 13 points in 14 games, in their first ever foray into the postseason back in 2022-23.

Also works out financially

Even the financial aspect of things shouldn't be too much of an issue for the Canucks to deal with, albeit depending what else they have planned and what they're prepared to offer in return . Gourde is in the final season of his current deal, and the Canucks would be picking up the balance of his cap fit which is just under $5.167 million.

As per PuckPedia, the Canucks have just over $4.512 million of cap space at the time of writing. However, thanks to the ongoing manoeuvres by general manager Patrik Allvin, they are currently projected to have around $12.141 million of cap space at the trade deadline.

Overall, while it would be a positive for the Canucks to end up with Gourde, we ultimately predict he won't end up in Vancouver come the trade deadline. However, this is one of those occasions where we would have no issue with being proven wrong.

Recent Posts