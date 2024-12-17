Top 3 Canucks trade destinations for struggling Vincent Desharnais

No. 1: Buffalo Sabres

Everyone knows how talented the Buffalo Sabres defensemen are, but on the heels of a 0-7-3, 10-game losing streak, it has become painfully obvious that this talented squad is miles away from putting it all together.

Like the two other teams on this list, the Sabres do not have a player with the aircraft carrier profile that Desharnais brings. Henri Jokiharju and Connor Clifton are the only right-shot defensemen the Sabres have on their roster, and both players are 6-foot or shorter. How about a 6-foot-7, defense-first guy like Desharnais holding down the fort while Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power do their thing on offense?

With over $6 million in cap space, the Sabres could conceivably upgrade their ranks on defense while giving the Canucks very little in return to do so. For the Canucks, freeing up as much cap space as possible in a Desharnais trade would be a win in and of itself. And further to that point, Buffalo should be open to trying just about anything to get a rise out of this group. They need to do something.