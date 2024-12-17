Top 3 Canucks trade destinations for struggling Vincent Desharnais

No. 2: Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are in a similar position to the Blackhawks in the sense that they have a lot of young defensemen with similar size and skill profiles. It's also been rumoured at various points in the season that the Canadiens are looking to trade their veterans, like 34-year-old David Savard, while simultaneously trying to add and improve the group.

If Savard is traded, that leaves Arber Xhekaj, who has not been able to consistently nail down a lineup spot at the NHL level, as the lone physical presence on the Canadiens' blue line. Desharnais comes from the Canucks with a cheap $2 million cap hit and is a native of Laval, QC., so there are dots to connect.

The Habs would get slightly younger, moving on from Savard and pivoting to Desharnais, while also retaining a physical veteran presence to help protect their young stars, like Lane Hutson. Desharnais is not the superstar defenseman Canadiens fans are probably hoping to get in a trade, but Montreal could do worse than to get Desharnais from the Canucks on the low.