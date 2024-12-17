Top 3 Canucks trade destinations for struggling Vincent Desharnais

No. 3: Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks are one of a few teams who are able, and perhaps willing, to take on Desharnais from the Canucks without needing any kind of salary retention.

Although star defenseman Seth Jones is close to returning, veteran rearguard Alec Martinez was just placed on injured reserve. The Blackhawks also have five defensemen on their roster who are 23 years old or younger, and no defenseman on that roster is particularly big or physical, bar maybe Jones.

The Blackhawks would have to give the Canucks very little, if anything at all, in order to acquire Desharnais, and by doing so, Chicago acquires a veteran defenseman who can help insulate and shelter their younger pieces for the future.

It seems highly unlikely that the organization, after firing head coach Luke Richardson, wants to throw Kevin Korchinski, Nolan Allan, Wyatt Kaiser, and Louis Crevier to the NHL wolves all at once. Desharnais gives them an NHL-caliber body on defense to help alleviate that stress and brings some experience and playoff pedigree that the Blackhawks generally lack.