Top 3 Canucks storylines to watch after playoff dreams crushed

No. 2: Is Nils Hoglander finally back?

Very quietly, and injury aside, Nils Hoglander has been one of the Canucks' very best players since the turn of the New Year.

Since Jan. 1, Hoglander leads all Canucks forwards with at least 391 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time (Hoglander's ice time) in Corsi percentage with 53.76%, according to Natural Stat Trick. The closest Canucks forward to Hoglander is Conor Garland, who sits at 50.35%.

Another way to put it: with Hoglander, the Canucks are out-attempting opponents 386-322, while with Garland, the Canucks are out-attempting opponents 500-493.

If those numbers weren't enough: Hoglander has been on the ice for 21 goals at 5-on-5 since Jan. 1, which trails only Kiefer Sherwood (22) at the forward position.

The difference is that Sherwood has been out-scored 29-22, while Hoglander has out-scored opponents 21-7. A difference that stark is truly astonishing.

It is worth noting that under these parameters, Hoglander also leads the Canucks in on-ice save percentage (.955%) and on-ice shooting percentage (11.8%), so he is getting bounces at both ends of the ice.

But, the 24-year-old broke out last season with 24 goals and 36 points on a ludicrous 20% shooting percentage.

Controlling chances and scoring them are the names of Hoglander's game. Now that pucks are going in, he's finally reaping the rewards.