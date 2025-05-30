Time is ticking for Vancouver Canucks to sign these two Swedish prospects

The Vancouver Canucks are currently set to lose two recently drafted Swedish prospects if they cannot reach contractual agreements before Sunday.

On June 1, European league players drafted in 2021 before the age of 20 will see their signing rights expire if their respective NHL club doesn't sign them. For the Canucks, that applies to one winger and one defenceman.

Time is ticking for the Canucks to sign right wing Lucas Forsell, drafted 201st overall in the seventh round of the 2021 draft, and defenceman Hugo Gabrielson, drafted 169th overall in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Gabrielson, 22, is a 6-foot-1 left-shot defenceman who has played almost exclusively in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden's second tier hockey league, since being drafted by the Canucks. Gabrielson appeared in one SHL game for Frolunda HC in 2021 but has otherwise been a regular in the lesser HockeyAllsvenskan.

In parts of four seasons with Vastervik IK and Nybro Vikings IF, Gabrielson has picked up 10 goals, 40 assists and 50 points. According to EliteProspects, his contract in Sweden runs through 2026-27, and since he's not slide-eligible, an immediate pro future in the Canucks organization is not apparent.

Forsell, 21, has had better luck cutting his teeth in Sweden, but the Canucks probably haven't seen enough progression from the 6-foot winger to warrant an NHL contract.

Forsell has SHL experience dating back to the 2020-21 season and notably scored 11 goals, two assists, and 13 points in 35 games with Farjestad BK back in 2022-23.

Since then, though, Forsell has managed just eight goals, eight assists, and 16 points in his last 92 regular season games with Farjestad. A once promising prospect, the 21-year-old appears to have stalled out, though his pro experience could, in theory, be useful for the Canucks at the AHL level.

It's worth noting that the Canucks have 18 contract slots available, but they'll quickly burn through those trying to re-sign players and prospects like Pius Suter, Brock Boeser, Derek Forbort, Noah Juulsen, Phil Di Giuseppe, Max Sasson, Aatu Raty, Nikita Tolopilo, and Cole McWard, among others.