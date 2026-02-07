Three young Canucks dealing with injuries

Since the trade of Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild, the Canucks are a different team that is continuing to move in a new direction.

This new direction is centred around a youth movement, as we are seeing young players beginning to take on prominent roles for the Canucks, and playing heavy minutes doing so.

But with bigger roles and heavier minutes come injuries, and the Canucks injured list has been filled up for much of the season. This now includes Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi and Filip Chytil, as all are expected to be out of action until at least the end of the Olympic break.

Per Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet, Buium has a broken cheekbone, and with surgery not ruled out he will definitely be out for at least the duration of the Olympic break.

In addition, Farhan Lalji of TSN reports that Marco Rossi, who is out with a lower body injury, suffered a setback and is hoping to return after the Olympic break.

Finally, and most concerning, Filip Chytil is said to be dealing with migraines according to Canucks Head Coach Adam Foote, and as reported by Thomas Drance of The Athletic.

Since initially returning to the Canucks lineup on January 23rd, Chytil’s ice time has decreased nearly every game, starting at 18:29, declining to 13:58 on January 31st, and ultimately not finishing the Canucks next game in Utah, playing just 7:36.

The young forward is said to have a lengthy history of concussions, and there is a lot of concern surrounding his health, especially since he had just started playing again after not suiting up since October 19th.

The hope is that all three will be able to return to the lineup sooner than later, and hopefully the Olympic break will provide the young trio of Canucks ample time to rest and rehab.