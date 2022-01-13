This season is a story of redemption for Kevin Lankinen

Heading into free agency, Kevin Lankinen was hoping to improve on his previous one-year deals with the Nashville Predators, of $1.5 million and $2 million respectively. As per AFP Analytics this certainly seemed viable, with them projecting a two-year, $4.048 million contract for the goaltender.

In the end however, things didn't go quite as planned for Lankinen, as he had to settle for a one-year, $875k deal with the Canucks. He had been holding out for more understandably, but his eventual agreement alludes to not receiving the type of offers he was looking/hoping for.

At least it gave the 29-year-old the opportunity to play for a contender, and showcase his potential to be one of the best backup goalies in the NHL. The irony in this, is that he's one of the main reasons the Canucks have actually remained in contention, through a tumultuous start to their 2024-25 campaigin.

No other team compares when it comes to adversity

As already contended, the Canucks have dealt with more adversity that any other team so far this season. We're talking about a combination of a cancer diagnosis, a family bereavement, the top goal-scorer from last season missing time through injury, and a team leader taking a indefinite leave of absence for personal reasons.

Then you look at the goalie position itself, with Thatcher Demko dealing with a first-of-its-kind hockey injury and his return continually being delayed. Add in Artūrs Šilovs being a disaster between the pipes, and Canucks fans are extremely grateful for the presence of Lankinen.

Lankinen has been better than anyone could have dared hoped, and as of Thursday morning has a 12-3-3 record, .906 save percentage and 2.66 Goals Against Average (GAA) through 18 starts. The 12 wins are five off his single -season high, while the 2.66 GAA is projected to be the best of his career.

An true road warrior

However, it's what the former Chicago Blackhawk has done away from home specifically, which has truly been spectacular for the Canucks. When they secured a 5–4 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 1, he became the first goalie in NHL history to win 10 consecutive road games to begin a season.

Now, Lankinen has seen his redemption arc continue to ascend, with the news on Wednesday that he has been selected to represent Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The tournament takes place between Feb. 12-20 and also includes Canada, the United States and Sweden.

In fairness, Finland already know just what the undrafted NHL veteran is truly capable of, after he helped Finland win Gold in the 2019 IIHF World Championships. He was excellent throughout the tournament, as he produced a .942 save percentage and 1.50 GAA, and they beat Canada in the Gold Medal Game.

Make no mistake in the Canucks' desire to get Demko back in goal as soon as possible. However, the pressure has been minimised by the play of Lankinen, to the extent it's all but certain that Šilovs will end up in the AHL once last season's Vezina Trophy runner up does finally return.

