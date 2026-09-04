The Vancouver Canucks miss out on the sneaky signing of Eeli Tolvanen to the New York Rangers

On August 13, we here at The Canucks Way wrote about how former Seattle Kraken forward Eeli Tolvanen could be a sneaky good signing for the Vancouver Canucks. Well, unfortunately, the New York Rangers signed him to a one-year, $1.5 million deal on Sept. 1.

While it's not the end all be all for the Canucks to have a better 2026-27 season than last year, missing out on Tolvanen doesn't make another potential down season feel like it. Especially since the average annual value is less than $2 million. Did the Canucks miss out on this deal?

Tolvanen a possible low-risk, high-reward signing

The deal between the Rangers and Tolvanen could be looked at as a sneaky good signing for the upcoming season, especially given how his contract was projected. AFP Analytics projected Tolvanen signing a two-year, $7.333 million deal. Meaning the AAV could be $3.666 million per season.

The fact that the Rangers signed him for significantly less shows the value they got for a guy who could have a 35- to 40-point season. Over the last three seasons, Tolvanen finished with 12 goals and 36 points in 78 games (2025-26), 23 goals and 35 points in 81 games (2024-25), and 16 goals and 41 points in 2023-24.

Nov 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Eeli Tolvanen (20) looks on in the second period against the Chicago Blackhawks at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Tolvanen really stand out is that he has 985 career hits. That is an 82-game average of 191. In 2025-26, he had 187 hits. That's after having 210 in 2023-24 and 237 in 2024-25. Compared to the Canucks last season, Tolvanen would have been second on the team after Kiefer Sherwood's 210. He is a two-way player who is not afraid to throw the body.

Having a player like him on the Canucks could give some added grit to a group that wasn't overally physical last season. Especially with a roster that had a goal differential of minus-100. Tolvanen could have had some effect in garnering a tougher team by not giving opponents better looks at the goal.

Tolvanen's high motor, get-after-it attitude, physicality, and scoring would have been huge for the Canucks, as it's something they truly needed. It'll be interesting to see if the Canucks make any moves this offseason, especially with them still having $17.81 million left in cap space.

It'll be something to keep an eye on as we're less than a month away from the start of the 2026-27 season. While there is a good chance they will be better than they were last season, the Canucks should be looking for more help if they want to not finish in the bottom five once again.