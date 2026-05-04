The Universe has pre-determined that the Vancouver Canucks will win the NHL Draft Lottery

The Vancouver Canucks have had awful luck with the NHL Darft Lottery. Trevor Biggs at the Daily Hive Vancouver summarizes the feelings of the fans so succinctly.

6 times #Canucks got screwed by NHL draft lottery 😭🗳️https://t.co/gJ9xdz5Mn5 — Daily Hive Vancouver (@DailyHiveVan) April 30, 2026

This is the first time in NHL Draft Lottery history that the Canucks have the best odds of winning it and the hockey gods have sent the message via numerology that they will finally get the first overall pick.

The two most widely used systems of assigning numbers to letters are the Pythagorean Numerology Table and the Cladean Numerology Table. The number assigned to the word is the sum of the letters used to spell that word.

In the Pythagorean system, letters are arranged in alphabetical order and given a value of 1 through 9 then cycled back around. For example, A=1, B=2,...I=9, J=1, K=2 etc... . The word Canucks is assigned the number 3+1+5+3+3+2+1 = 18. In the Cladean system, numbers are assigned to letters based on their sound vibrations. The number assigned to the word is calculated in the same manner.

Pythagorean system

"May 5th, Vancouver Canucks" and "Win Draft Lottery" are the same number (75)

"Vancouver Canucks Draft" and "Gavin McKenna Number 1" are the same number (80)

"On June 26, 2026 Canucks Pick Gavin" and "McKenna Number One Overall" are the same number (100)

Cladean system

Vancouver, Number One, Gavin McKenna all share the same number (41).

"On May 5, 2026, Daniel and Henrik Sedin win" and "one for the Vancouver Canucks" are the same number (112). The Sedin twins will be representing the Canucks at the NHL Network's studio in New Jersey for the televised event..

"On May 5, 2026, Canucks Win" and "Number One Overall" are the same number (68).

"On June 26, 2026, the Vancouver Canucks draft" and "Gavin McKenna with the number one overall selection" are the same number (162).

It's Time To Believe

For those of you who don't believe in numerology, be prepared for the "I told you so"s.

For those of you who do, it is time to let go of your doubts, skepticisms, conspiracy theories, and anxieties. It has forever been written. It has forever been cosmic. It has forever been destined.

So, do not wait to celebrate until Tuesday afternoon. Pop your champagne bottles and pre-order your Gavin McKenna jerseys. The Vancouver Canucks are winning the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery.