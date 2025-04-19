Thatcher Demko wants Canucks extension, but will he get it?

There is no shortage of commitment to the Vancouver Canucks from their players, and Thatcher Demko is just the latest example of this.

Despite a myriad of injuries and illnesses, Demko, 29, finished his 2024-25 season on a high and seemed to finally find himself towards the end of the year. A career Canuck, Demko would like to extend his stay in Vancouver and has made that desire known.

Will the Canucks, who are well aware of the former NHL All-Star's age, injury history, and current salary, oblige?

"I've always wanted to be a Canuck, since Day 1," Demko said at his exit interview Friday. "Obviously, I was drafted here. I'd like to get an extension done and stay here. That's something Patrik [Allvin] and my agent will start talking about. I'll let them focus on them and worry aout getting myself back to where I know I can be."

Demko has one year remaining on the five-year, $25 million contract he signed with the Canucks back on March 31, 2021, meaning he's heading into a contract year at a $5 million cap hit.

Further complicating things is the fact that Demko's backup, Kevin Lankinen, just signed a five-year, $22.5 million contract extension with the Canucks on Feb. 21. Can, or should, the Canucks commit significant money to two goalies for the foreseeable future?

And if they do, who is the starter? Can Lankinen show more consistency than he showed this season? Will Demko prove capable of staying healthy for a full season and play at a high level while doing it?

These are the questions Allvin and the Canucks will be mulling throughout the offseason, and there is no indication that they will find their desired answer before the end of the summer.

In fact, the Canucks are actually betting off letting Demko try to earn his contract and his money next season, rather than prematurely doling out cash to a potentially deteriorating asset.

The Canucks' offseason business will ultimately indicate which way they are leaning.