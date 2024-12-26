Ranking which Vancouver Canucks made the 'naughty' or 'nice' lists in 2024

Nice: Conor Garland

It feels like just yesterday that the Canucks, Canucks fans, and the media had their pitchforks out pining for Conor Garland to get traded. The 28-year-old has responded in a big way over the last two seasons, including by reaching the 20-goal threshold for just the second time in his career in the 2023-24 season.

So far this season, Garland is averaging a career-high 19:42 of ice time per game and has parlayed that into eight goals, 19 assists, and 27 points in 34 games. Additionally, Garland is one goal and one assist away from tying his career-highs in power play goals and power play assists, respectively, with over half the 2024-25 season still left to play.

Garland's performances for the Canucks have sent shockwaves through the North Pole, in a positive way, and Santa's crew has really taken notice. Santa is not happy with the amount of extra coal he has left over this year, but he is always happy to see a Canucks player turn the page and make a meaningful difference for his team.