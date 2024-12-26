Ranking which Vancouver Canucks made the 'naughty' or 'nice' lists in 2024

Christmas has now come and gone for billions of people across the globe, and Santa has stopped by each and every house to deliver presents (or coal) to children, families, and even Vancouver Canucks players!



After much deliberation with his elves, Santa has made his final decisions on the Canucks players. Not all of the Canucks managed to land themselves on Santa's 'nice' list this year, nor did all of them land on the 'naughty' list. So, who made the naughty and nice lists? And, perhaps most importantly, why?

Naughty: Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller

There are three sides to every story. In this case, it's the side Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller have taken, the side the public and media have taken, and the truth. And the truth is that we will likely never know how real the beef between the two is or was if it even exists.

But whether it exists or not, the publicity has not been kind to the two Canucks stars. Pettersson scored two goals against the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 23, snapping a six-game pointless streak in the process. He also failed to finish the game due to an injury. That streak coincided with Miller's return from his personal leave of absence.

In 80 games since Jan. 1, Pettersson has amassed 31 goals, 43 assists, and 74 points. That is great offensive production, to be fair, but is that worth the $11.6 million cap hit he gives the Canucks? Probably not. He also scored just one goal in 13 games during the Cauncks' playoff run last season.

Having been especially 'bad' to close 2024, Santa has given Pettersson coal this year.

Although Miller, who has 28 goals, 48 assists, and 76 points in 69 games this year, has been slightly better than Pettersson, especially in the playoffs, his role in this public debacle also lands him on Santa's naughty list. Coal for you, J.T. There's always 2025, anyway. And with over half the season still left to go, there is plenty of time for both players to get themselves back in the good graces of Canucks fans and Santa Claus.