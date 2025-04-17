Quinn Hughes understandably disconnecting after horrible Canucks season

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes, like many, is not at all happy with how the 2024-25 season went for him and his team.

So much so that Hughes, in his own words, is going to disconnect at home and bury his phone to start the offseason.

"It's just been such a disappointing year that it's kinda like not even look ahead to anything," Noah Strang of Vancouver Daily Hive quoted Hughes as saying on Wednesday night. "Just gonna go home, enjoy myself, probably put my phone away and see what happens."

Hughes and the Canucks ultimately missed the Stanley Cup playoffs by six points this season. They, along with the Calgary Flames, are the only two Canadian teams to miss the playoffs this season, and both were within shouting distance of a spot in the final 16.

Hughes was asked if he's happy to get the chance to reset and refocus:



A miraculous run from the St. Louis Blues following the 4 Nations Face-Off propelled them to a postseason berth, while the Minnesota Wild did just enough to hang on to their place in spite of a long-term injury to superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov.

On the whole, the Canucks finished with a 38-30-14 record, which is not that awful. Let's put it this way: if the Canucks won half of their overtime losses, they would be in the playoffs.

Hughes himself grappled with injuries all season and had to serve as the mediator between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller for half of the year, plus all the years before that, dating back to at least Bruce Boudreau's tenure as head coach.

Heading into the offseason, the 25-year-old superstar defenceman will have the opportunity to watch his youngest brother, Luke Hughes, lead the New Jersey Devils into their playoff matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jack Hughes, of course, underwent a season-ending shoulder surgery, but it certainly does not feel good either way for Quinn that his two brothers have made the playoffs twice in three years together with the Canucks seemingly stuck in a free-fall.