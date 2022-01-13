Quinn Hughes receives NHL-wide recognition as his stock continues to rise

Sometimes for fans of Canadian teams, it can feel like they aren't getting their fair share of recognition around the NHL in general. As much as the Vancouver Canucks and the other six teams get more than enough attention North of the border, it would be even better if this extended to the American media.

In this respect, some news came out on Monday which would have been music to the fans of Canucks fans in particular. As per the NHL public relations department, Quinn Hughes has been named as one of the three stars of the week for the period ending Dec. 1.

Hughes was announced as the second star of the week. San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini was named the first star of the week, while Washington Capitals blue-liner Jakob Chychrun was awarded the third star.

Number one in at least one way

Hughes excelled, as he lead the NHL with nine overall points, including eight assists that helped him set a new team record. More specifically, he set a franchise mark for helpers by a Canucks defenceman.

The special moment came on Saturday against the Detroit Red Wings, with the 25-year-old's first of three assists in a 5-4 overtime win. This helped him surpass the previous record of 310 helpers, which was held by Canucks legend Alex Edler.

To give a true idea of just how special Hughes is, consider that he set the franchise mark for a defeceman in just his sixth full NHL season. Edler by comparison, took 17 seasons to reach his final total of 310 assists.

Deflecting any praise

As you'd expect from Hughes, he made sure to give respect to his former teammate, when discussing the record. As per Lindsey Horsting of NHL.com, he said:

"It feels really great, and obviously was lucky enough to catch Eddie for two years here – great player, great teammate – it means a lot. As far as the record, I think I've just been able to play with some really great players. "

Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet was extremely complimentary of his young team captain, Also speaking to the media including Horsting, he said:

"It’s incredible, a great milestone. Obviously if not the best defenceman in the league, he sure puts up a good argument because, what did I play him, 31 minutes tonight. The guy came into camp in shape, that’s why he plays 31 minutes."

Another Norris Trophy in Hughes' future?

In respect of being the best defenceman in the league, Hughes is certainly in contention to win a second successive Norris Trophy. Among other things, he's second among all blue-liners at the time of writing with 28 total points, tied-first with 11 power play assists, fifth with 77 shots on goal and ninth with 24:52 of average ice time per contest.

There is so much to be excited about for Canucks fans, with a young and dynamic player who has plenty of years ahead of him, and is even better off the ice as a person. It's no surprise why Tocchet decided to make Hughes the team's main captain at such a young age.

As we wrote earlier on Monday, the 2018 seventh overall pick is chasing down another team record held by Edler of the most total career points by a Canucks defenceman, with 409. Hughes is on 361 points ahead of Monday's slate of games, and there's every reason to believe he will also hold the franchise mark before the conclusion of the 2024-25 regular season.

Some might argue that being the NHL's second star of the week doesn't mean that much in the grand scheme of things. However, make no mistake that folks around the league are well aware of just how good he is, which in turn can only help the Canucks receive more attention.

