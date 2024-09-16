Why a Canucks trade for Alexei Kolosov makes some sense
The Philadelphia Flyers' pain could be the Vancouver Canucks' gain if Alexei Kolosov hits the NHL trade market.
Kolosov, 22, did not report to the Flyers for their annual development camp in July, nor did he arrive on time to participate in rookie camp. With training camp now just days away, that doesn't appear to be in the cards for the Flyers and Kolosov, either.
According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Philadelphia is asking for a second-round pick for its top goalie prospect; the Canucks have their second-round picks in 2025 and 2026.
The Thatcher Demko and Arturs Silovs injuries have been well-documented to this point, and though a crisis in goal doesn't appear to be imminent, the Canucks certainly have more mysteries surrounding the position than they did this time last year.
Last year's backup goaltender, Casey DeSmith, is off to Dallas. With Demko and Silovs uncertain for the start of the 2024-25 season, the Canucks added Dylan Ferguson on a professional tryout offer.
That is, after they tried to do the same for NHL veteran Antti Raanta, who had already decided he was going to continue his playing career in Europe and not North America.
Interestingly enough, Ferguson, who spent the 2023-24 season playing in the KHL for Dinamo Minsk, was Kolosov's backup, appearing in 23 total games and compiling a 9-9-0 record.
The language barrier is perhaps the most universally agreed upon source of frustration or discontent for the Belarusian Kolosov, since the AHL Lehigh Valley Phantoms did not have any Russian-speaking players.
If Ferguson is able to land himself an NHL contract, he should be able to provide at least some level of familiarity for Kolosov following a potential trade, whether that's with the Abbotsford Canucks or in Vancouver.
Further to that point, the Canucks also have goalie prospect Nikita Tolopilo, who is Belarusian, penciled in as a mainstay for Abbotsford again this season.
One last thing to consider is the fact that Kolosov recently changed his agent, switching from J.P. Barry to Dan Milstein. If there's one agent who always seems to be working closely with the Canucks organization on trades and contracts, it's Milstein.
Milstein also represents Belarusian forward Yegor Sharangovich and former Canucks forward Andrei Kuzmenko, who both play for the Calgary Flames now. If Kolosov is on the trade market, Calgary will undoubtedly rival the Canucks for a potential trade with the Flyers.
In his KHL career with Minsk, Kolosov has a 49-56-10 record, a 2.56 GAA, a .909 save percentage, and six shutouts in 120 games.