How to watch the Canucks in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs
The Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division and are guaranteed to face a wild card team when the 2024 NHL Playoffs commence.
The Vancouver Canucks won the Pacific Division over a resurgent Edmonton Oilers squad, and they will kick off the 2024 NHL Playoffs against one of the two wild cards. Vancouver may not have been the most dominant team in the NHL all season, but they were one of the most consistent groups out there and they deserve one of the top two playoff seeds.
If you follow the Canucks or if you’re just rooting for them to win the Stanley Cup this season and want to catch each game in their quest for the championship, keep reading for everything you need to know about who they will face in Round 1 and how you can tune in.
Who do the Canucks play in Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs?
The Canucks will face the Nashville Predators in Round 1, a team that spent a good portion of the second half of the season refusing to lose in regulation. Nashville may have cooled off since then, but don’t mistake them as an easy opponent here.
When are the dates and times for each game in Round 1?
The Canucks and Predators kick off their First Round matchup on Sunday, April 21st, at 10:00 PM EST, and that game will take place in Vancouver. Keep reading for the rest of the four-to-seven-game schedule, and note that all times are Eastern.
- Game 2: Tuesday, April 23rd at 10 PM
- Game 3: Friday, April 26th at 7:30 PM
- Game 4: Sunday, April 28th at 5 PM
- Game 5: Tuesday, April 30th TBD (if necessary)
- Game 6: Friday, May 3rd TBD (if necessary)
- Game 7: Sunday, May 5th TBD (if necessary)
How to watch the Canucks in Round 1?
In the U.S., you can see Game 1 on ESPN, and if you live in Canada, check it out on TVAS, SN360, or SN. As for Games 2 through 7, you can catch them at:
- Game 2: ESPN 2, TVAS, SN
- Game 3: MAX, TBS, SN, TVAS
- Game 4: truTV, TBS, MAX, SN, TVAS
- Game 5: (TBD)
- Game 6 (TBD)
- Game 7 (TBD)
If you’d rather opt for streaming, you can check out all the Canucks matchups on fuboTV.
What to look for
The Canucks drew a good opponent in the Predators, having swept them in the regular season three games to zero, good for six total points. They also averaged 4.33 goals per game compared to just 2.00 goals allowed, foreshadowing a pretty good advantage over the Preds. But now that playoff hockey is among us, this could ultimately become anyone’s series.
(Data provided by Hockey-Reference)