Vasily Podkolzin needs more time in Vancouver but it's running out
By Paul Taylor
There was a lot of anticipation, when the Vancouver Canucks picked Vasily Podkolzin 10th in the 2019 NHL entry draft. His key asset was his speed, but his overall two-way game and upside was extremely intriguing.
Podkozlin showed plenty of promise and enough development, to make his NHL debut for the Canucks in 2021-22. He went on to average 12:48 of ice time in 79 games, in the process producing -- among other things -- 26 points, 84 hits and a +7 rating.
Unfortunately for everyone concerned, Podkozlin then took a step back in 2022-23, as he split his time between the NHL and AHL. He then spent the majority of this past season in the AHL, but did get recalled for the stretch run and even made his playoff debut, with two appearances versus the Edmonton Oilers in the second round.
Will Podkozlin ever fulfil his potential?
What is clear though after a promising rookie season in the NHL, is that the 23-year-old has not quite developed as expected, with his NHL points productivity in particular dipping dramatically these past two seasons. In fact, we're now at a point where it's conceivable he may not fulfil his potential as a dangerous top-six threat.
Not that this should be perceived as the Canucks organisation giving up on Podkozlin entirely. This much is clear, by the decision to sign him to a two-year extension in April, with an average annual value of $1 million.
There is still hope for the Moscow, Russia native, but it sure does feel as if time is beginning to run out for him in Vancouver. No matter how tantalising the combination of his speed, physicality and puck-handling is, at some point he has to put it all together on a more consistent basis for the Canucks.
Training camp will be key
If Podkozlin pans out as a regular in the bottom-six for the Canucks, while not ideal, this would still be of great help to the Canucks, as general manager Patrik Allvin aims to build on their success of the 2023-24 season. However, there is the question of if even this will happen?
The key to it all now, is how Podkozlin performs during training camp and the preseason. The reason we say this, is because if he does not make the team, the Canucks will have to first place him on waivers before he can be assigned to Abbotsford.
Obviously this means contending with the risk of another team claiming Podkozlin off waivers. As such, the Canucks will be hoping he shows enough during training camp and preseason, for them to keep him around for the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season.
Ultimately, this all comes down to Podkozlin's desire and commitment to putting it all together and showing why he was drafted 10th overall in the first place. It would be a shame to see such immense potential be wasted, but you can only get so many chances before your time is up.