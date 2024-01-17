5 Centers the Vancouver Canucks Should Trade For
#1. Elias Lindholm, Calgary Flames
The top option on the market, Elias Lindholm is not going to be a cheap buy for Patrik Allvin and the Canucks. However, one advantage the Canucks do have is that the line of communication between Allvin and Calgary GM Craig Conroy is already open.
Lindholm, like most players on this list, is going to be an NHL trade deadline rental. The 29-year-old has a palatable $4.85 million cap hit on his current deal, but is due for a new contract in the summer. Unless the Canucks do some cap gymnastics, Lindholm would be headed for his third different team in 2024.
The former Carolina Hurricane's offensive form has gotten progressively worse, as have the Flames as a team. Lindholm scored 42 goals in 2021-22, but only eclipsed 20 twice prior to that. Shooting just 7.9% this season, the Swede is on pace for another sub-20 goal campaign, barring a big uptick in his finishing.
On the other hand, the Canucks, as well as the rest of the NHL world, know that Lindholm has carried the burden of being the Flames' No. 1 centerman. If he arrives in Vancouver, perhaps Lindholm would benefit from some easier matchups and less taxing minutes.