5 Centers the Vancouver Canucks Should Trade For
#2. Mikael Granlund, San Jose Sharks
This might be a bit of a controversial choice, but Mikael Granlund is quietly having a nice bounce-back season with the San Jose Sharks after several not-great seasons with the Nashville Predators. His short stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins was even worse, which is how he ended up in California.
During his best years with the Minnesota Wild, Granlund was one of the better two-way centers in the NHL. Granlund had back-to-back 20-goal seasons in 2016-17 and 2017-18, and hasn't had one since. The Finn has almost always had far more assists than goals, and that could make him a fit in Vancouver, depending on who he's lined up with.
For the Canucks, the main drawback with Granlund is going to be the fact that he has another year on his contract after this one at a $5 million cap hit. With players like Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek in need of new contracts in the summer, the Canucks might be biting off more than they can chew. If they have an idea that makes the money work, it could be worth a shout.