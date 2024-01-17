5 Centers the Vancouver Canucks Should Trade For
#4. Michael McLeod, New Jersey Devils
Speaking of the Devil(s), let's head east for this one. Michael McLeod is a bit of a wild card pick here, in part due to his drastically different role in the wake of Jack Hughes' injury. McLeod scored a career-high 26 points in 80 games last season and is already up to 19 points in 41 games this year. He's also set a new career-high in goals with 10 and counting.
The 2016 first-round pick is also getting the most ice time of his career this season, with an average of 14:53. Further adding to the appeal for the Canucks, McLeod is winning an astonishing 65.7% of his faceoffs. Only four other players with at least 100 attempts have eclipsed 60%. For the Canucks, there's no reason to worry about the defensive or physical sides of the game - McLeod has that covered.
The big questions revolve around McLeod's true potential. The 25-year-old has never scored double-digit goals before this season and doesn't have a 30-point campaign under his belt either. McLeod has excelled as a puck-carrier and as a distributor, but his actual shot is notably weak. This might be a situation where McLeod is more valuable to the Devils than he is to other teams, but the risk and reward are ultimately for the Canucks to assess here.