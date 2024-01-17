5 Centers the Vancouver Canucks Should Trade For
#5. Adam Henrique, Anaheim Ducks
Once upon a time, Adam Henrique was the de facto No. 1 center for the New Jersey Devils - a team starved of offense and had very little dynamism in their forward group. Despite that, Henrique was always Mr. Consistent.
A staple on both the power play and the penalty kill, the 33-year-old has scored 20 or more goals in six of his 13 full seasons in the NHL. Henrique would be on pace for a seventh should his finishing pick up; something likely to happen were he to end up with the Canucks at some point in the next six weeks.
Henrique has scored 30 power play goals in his career, as well as 13 short-handed goals. In addition, the Anaheim Ducks veteran has won over 50% of his draws in each of the last six seasons. Henrique is not going to be the sexiest option on this list, but he's still capable of bringing some of his own offense. The former Devil boasts a career shooting percentage of 15.3%.