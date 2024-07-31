Vancouver Canucks renew affiliation with Kalamazoo Wings
By Paul Taylor
On Tuesday, the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL confirmed they have renewed their affiliation with the Canucks organisation at both the NHL and AHL level. The new deal will last for two years, through the conclusion of the 2025-26 ECHL season.
This is the fourth partnership between the Canucks and Wings, with the previous three taking place during 1984-87, 2011-15 and 2017-21. The current partnership began ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season, which saw the Wings go 38-30-4 and qualify for the playoffs, where they were eliminated in the division semi-finals.
Unsurprisingly, the Canucks organisation is happy with the extension of the affiliation agreement. As per kwings.com, Vancouver Canucks assistant general manager and Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson said: "The working relationship we have established has given our organization depth and stability, while providing our prospects with great opportunities to develop. We look forward to continuing that relationship for the next two seasons."
Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach Joel Martin also shared his delight in the affiliation extension. As per Katie Sergent of News Channel 3, Martin said: "We are excited to extend our relationship with the Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks for the next two seasons. Our values and commitment to develop players in a winning environment are aligned."
A special season for the Kalamazoo Wings
The announcement comes at a good time for the Wings, as they prepare to celebrate 50 years of operations which, aside from the ECHL, also includes spells in the IHL and UHL. Their first affiliation began with the Detroit Red Wings back in 1974.
As per ECHL.com, as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations, Kalamazoo has been named host city for the 2025 Warrior/ECHL Hockey Heritage Weekend. The event will take place on Jan. 17-18, and among other things will include the induction of the 17th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame, as well as having the Stanley Cup on display.
During their time in the ECHL specifically, the Kalamazoo Wings have won four division titles and one conference title, but never the Kelly Cup. Their other NHL affiliates during their time in the ECHL include the Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, New York Islanders, New Jersey Devils, St. Louis Blues, Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.
The Kalamazoo Wings will be thankful to have a bit of stability for at least the next two seasons with the Canucks organisation, as they aim to continue making a difference both on and off the ice. General manager and governor Toni Will said: "I'm very pleased to see our relationship with Vancouver continue, strengthen, and be mutually beneficial. Our franchises share many of the same goals and passion in professional hockey and positively impacting our communities."