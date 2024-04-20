Head to Head: How the Vancouver Canucks and Predators match up
A head-to-head comparison of the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators ahead of their first-round playoff series.
Tyler Myers: 77 GP, 5 G, 24 A, 29 P, +16
Alexandre Carrier: 73 GP, 4 G, 16 A, 20 P, +7
Alexandre Carrier and Tyler Myers are very different players, but they play identical roles for their teams. Both are serviceable defensemen who average just short of 19 minutes per game. Both guys kill penalties on occasion and see small amounts of powerplay time. Both are playing for contracts.
Myers’ numbers on both sides of the puck are slightly better, so he gets the point. That being said, the margins are thin so this one could really go either way.
Noah Juulsen: 54 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P, -1
Luke Schenn: 63 GP, 1 G, 6 A, 7 P, +1
Canucks fans are all too familiar with Luke Schenn, who revived his career in Vancouver playing alongside Quinn Hughes. Schenn left the Canucks in 2019 to collect a pair of Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, after which he returned to Vancouver to boost his numbers once again. Then, after a brief stint in Toronto, Schenn secured the bag in Nashville, signing a three-year deal worth $8.25 million. Vancouver has always been a stepping stone leading Schenn to greater things, and he hopes to use that stepping stone once again — this time to get to the second round of the playoffs.
Since Schenn’s departure, Noah Juulsen has stepped into a similar role to that of Schenn, although he doesn’t play with Quinn Hughes. Juulsen plays a bottom-pairing role which includes significant time on the penalty kill. He’s physical. He’s responsible. He doesn’t mind taking his turn in the press box. He’s a younger, cheaper Luke Schenn.
Schenn’s experience and physicality are the determining factors in this matchup. He has proven his value as a minute muncher, whereas Juulsen is still in the “prove it” stage. The point goes to Schenn here.