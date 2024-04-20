Head to Head: How the Vancouver Canucks and Predators match up
A head-to-head comparison of the Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators ahead of their first-round playoff series.
Nikita Zadorov: 75 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 P, 0
Jeremy Lauzon: 79 GP, 6 G, 8 A, 14 P, -3
Nikita Zadorov and Jeremy Lauzon are both big bodies who aren’t afraid to lay hits or drop their mitts. They’re both serviceable middle-pairing defensemen that you don’t want to face in a playoff series. Fun fact: Lauzon is on a short list of players who have fought Teddy Blueger in the NHL.
Although they’re similar players, Zadorov does everything a little better than Lauzon does. For that reason, the point goes to Zadorov here.
Ian Cole: 78 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 P, +10
Tyson Barrie: 41 GP, 1 G, 14 A, 15 P, -10
Tyson Barrie played in exactly half of the Predators’ games this year, being both injured and healthy-scratched a number of times. He’s an effective offensive defenseman who thrives on the powerplay, but he’s much less effective in his own end. Playing behind Roman Josi in the lineup, Barrie doesn’t exactly get prime offensive opportunities — similar to Oliver Ekman-Larsson playing behind Quinn Hughes in Vancouver.
Ian Cole has been a nice fit with the Canucks, eating minutes as a bottom-four defenseman. That being said, his play has been much less consistent over the last month or so. At any rate, his veteran leadership and playoff pedigree will be of utmost importance to a relatively inexperienced Canucks team.
Although Barrie hasn’t quite been what Nashville has needed, he can still do everything Cole does and more, so the point goes to Barrie here.