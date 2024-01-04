Canucks lines vs Blues: Expected lineups and goalies
The Vancouver Canucks (24-10-3) visit the St. Louis Blues (18-17-1) at 5 p.m at Enterprise Center on Thursday night. This will also be the second of three games between these two teams this season. The Canucks previously won 5-0 at the Rogers Arena on Oct. 27. Thursday's goaltending matchup will feature Thatcher Demko and Jordan Binnington.
Expected Canucks lines vs San Jose Sharks, Dec. 23
Ilya Mikheyev - Elias Pettersson - Sam Lafferty
Pius Suter - J.T. Miller - Brock Boeser
Dakota Joshua - Teddy Blueger - Conor Garland
Nils Hoglander OR Andrei Kuzmenko, Nils Aman - Linus Karlsson
Canucks defense
Quinn Hughes - Filip Hronek
Nikita Zadorov - Tyler Myers
Ian Cole - Noah Juulsen
Canucks goaltending
Thatcher Demko will start against the Blues, with Casey DeSmith backing up.
Canucks game preview:
- Andrei Kuzmenko will be a game-time decision; He rotated on the fourth line with Nils Hoglander at practice on Thursday
- Recent call-up Linus Karlsson practiced as the fourth line right wing
- The Canucks are just 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Blues
- Elias Pettersson leads all Canucks skaters in career points against the Blues with five goals, 14 assists, and 19 points in 12 games
- Thatcher Demko is 3-1-2 in his career against the Blues with a .914 save percentage.
Expected Blues lines
Pavel Buchnevich - Robert Thomas - Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad - Brayden Schenn - Jake Neighbours
Alexey Toropchenko - Kevin Hayes - Kasperi Kapanen
Nathan Walker - Oskar Sundqvist - Sammy Blais
Blues defense
Nick Leddy - Colton Parayko
Torey Krug - Matt Kessel
Marco Scandella - Scott Perunovich
Blues goaltending
Jordan Binnington is expected to start against the Canucks, with Joel Hofer backing him up.
How to watch the Vancouver Canucks:
Thursday's game will be broadcast on Sportsnet Pacific and Bally Sports Midwest and can be heard on Sportsnet 650.