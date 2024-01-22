5 Contract Comparisons for Canucks' Elias Pettersson
#2. Auston Matthews: Five years, $59.195 million
Finally, a Kyle Dubas contract on the list. This one was always a strange one.
On Feb. 5, 2019, Auston Matthews signed a five-year, $58.195 million contract with the Maple Leafs that featured a total salary of $15.9 million... but only for the first two years. Matthews had an AAV of $11.64 million with a no-movement clause that kicked in for Year 5 only.
Per CapFriendly, "The AAV of this contract was increased in 2020-21 due to the raised league minimum salaries set by the 2020 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)."
This contract signed Matthews from his Age 22 season through his Age 26 season, so the Canucks and Pettersson might be looking for a change of pace, in general. In terms of money, we might be looking at our top comparison, which is next...