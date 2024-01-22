5 Contract Comparisons for Canucks' Elias Pettersson
#4. William Nylander: Eight years, $92 million
OK, it's time for the obvious. William Nylander's recent contract extension - Jan. 8 to be exact - is probably the second-best-case scenario for the Canucks.
Pettersson's fellow countryman signed an eight-year, $92 million extension that carries an AAV and cap hit of $11.5 million. The contract also features a no-movement clause that is in effect for the entire duration of the deal.
Nylander's contract will make him a Maple Leafs player until he's 36. If Pettersson indeed extends with the Canucks long-term and takes eight years, he'll be signed through age 34. For his benefit, that means one last chance at a lucrative payday towards the end of his prime. The Canucks probably hope to have gotten at least one Stanley Cup out of him by that point.
It's also worth noting that Nylander has exceeded 80 points just once in his career, and is a three-time 30-goal scorer. Pettersson is on pace for his third 30-goal season, and second 100-point campaign.