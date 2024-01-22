5 Contract Comparisons for Canucks' Elias Pettersson
#5. Jonathan Huberdeau: Eight years, $84 million
As much as the Canucks would love to get a Pettersson contract done at this price, it just doesn't seem likely. This is the best-case scenario, though Vancouver will have very little bargaining power at this price point given Jonathan Huberdeau's recent performances.
Huberdeau did, however, ink this deal on the heels of a 30-goal, 85-assist, 115-point season in 2021-22. That's not dissimilar to what Pettersson is going to end up with for the Canucks this year.
The 30-year-old also has a no-movement clause until 2029 (Year 7), after which he's eligible to submit a 12-team trade list of teams he's willing to go to. I'm sure the Canucks don't care much for trade protection in a Pettersson contract, but it's nice to know that they might have some options.