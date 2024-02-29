3 untouchable prospects the Canucks must not trade at the deadline
While the Vancouver Canucks should buy at or before the 2024 trade deadline, there are a few prospects they should strongly consider keeping around.
Elias Pettersson has the potential to become a complete player
Not every player needs to be the class of their respective organization’s pool to be considered a top prospect, and Elias Pettersson is one of those high-potential players who fit that mold. At 6’4, 209 lbs, Pettersson possesses remarkable size that puts him into the mold of a hard-hitting, stay-at-home blueliner, but he’s transforming into much more than that.
There have been times during his stint in Sweden that Pettersson has shown us he can be a serviceable player in the offensive zone. In 2021-22, he posted 18 points and 10 goals in 37 contests with Orebro in J20 Nationell, plus an additional 10 points and two goals in six playoff games.
That production continued in 2022-23, when he put up 15 points and five goals in 14 games before graduating to the SHL and appearing in a combined 56 contests between the regular season and the playoffs. This season, he saw 30 games for Vasteras HK and added another 14 points and three goals, further showing us that a two-way game is developing for the blueliner.
While Pettersson may not be more than a future defenseman on the third pairing at the NHL level, he plays hard, isn’t afraid of contact, getting in the way of pucks, or fighting to gain puck possession, and, of course, two-way potential. Overall, he’s showing too much potential to hand off to another organization, especially if the Canucks are only interested in a rental at the deadline.
(Statistics and data provided by Elite Prospects)