3 untouchable prospects the Canucks must not trade at the deadline
While the Vancouver Canucks should buy at or before the 2024 trade deadline, there are a few prospects they should strongly consider keeping around.
Jonathan Lekkerimaki has too much superstar potential to trade away
Drafted 15th overall in 2022, Jonathan Lekkerimaki has been one of the biggest names in hockey for some time, and while he didn’t post encouraging numbers for Djurgardens with just nine points in 29 appearances in 2022-23, Lekkerimaki’s play dramatically turned around in the postseason qualification when he put up 15 points and five goals in 15 contests.
He found himself playing for Orebo in 2023-24, and he’s been outstanding, with 28 points and 18 goals in 40 contests, plus sound production in international play. Given these numbers, Lekkerimaki has shown way too much superstar potential to be used as a trade piece near or before March 8th.
You can expect more production like Lekkerimaki has recently given us in the coming years, and it won’t be long until he makes his debut in North America should the Canucks hang onto him. As it stands, Patrik Allvin is showing no signs of moving Lekkerimaki come the deadline, and there is a good chance the 19-year-old will play in Abbotsford next season.
Give him a year or two of AHL play, and watch him make a smooth transition to the NHL come 2026-27 at the latest. Sure, it will be a wait, but Canucks fans will be glad the organization held onto who may be the top prospect in Vancouver’s pool.