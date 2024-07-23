Take Zadorov comments about Canucks being first choice, with a pinch of salt
By Paul Taylor
As per Tyson Cole of Canucks Army, Nikita Zadorov has claimed the Vancouver Canucks were his first choice in free agency. The comments came during an interview with Daria Tublotseva of RG.org.
At first thought, it's tough to take Zadorov's comments too seriously. Particularly considering he signed a deal with the Boston Bruins pretty much as soon as free agency started on July 1, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Every player has a right to make as much as they can do, especially when they're in a situation of high demand - which Zadorov clearly and understandably was. So in that respect, you can appreciate him accepting the Bruins' offer of six years and $30 million.
First choice initially
However, when considering the opinion of Zadorov in Vancouver with fans, it really comes down to perception and the use of words. Even though the blueliner said the Canucks were his first choice, the key word in Tuboltseva's article is 'initially'.
Along these lines, extension talks between Zadorov and the Canucks had actually begun prior to the 2023-24 playoffs. At the time, it was reported rather ominously that the two sides weren't even close, and contract negotiations abruptly stalled.
As per Max Miller of The Hockey News, Zadorov's agent Dan Milstein admitted he wasn't speaking to the Canucks. Further, that the team knew what his client was looking for on any potential new deal.
How serious was Zadorov really about returning?
Zadorov and Milstein insisted a return to Vancouver was the preference, but if true, why be so stubborn about not discussing a new deal further? Why cut off all contact talks, if a reunion with the Canucks was what was wanted?
Further, at a time when NHL free agency was still more than two weeks away, why would Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman say the odds of the two sides agreeing a deal were already at less than 50 percent? Cut it up any way you want, but Zadorov and his client were just angling for as much money as possible.
During the interview with Tuboltseva, the Russian gave his own take on what happened. He said: "We disagreed on the details before the playoffs and postponed the negotiations. After the playoffs, when I was in Vancouver, we tried to reach an agreement, but unfortunately, it didn't work."
Entitled to make as much as you can
Again, every player has a right to make as much money as possible, especially when your time in professional sports -- particularly at the top -- is usually such a short window of opportunity. However, it's clear that Zadorov and his agent were pretty quick in giving up on the Canucks and moving onto their next first choice.
Now of course it would have been great for the Canucks, if the 29-year-old had re-signed and remained in Vancouver. He provided everything you could want and more in a defenceman with his combination of a physical, no-nonsense presence, stability and leadership, especially during the playoffs.
At the same time however, we've gone on record about how the Canucks were better served to move on from Zadorov, as opposed to being tied down to a deal which was too expensive and too long. In fact, the Daily Faceoff's Scott Maxwell named the contract as one of the five worst in NHL free agency this year.
Overall, as much as Zadorov may make out that the Canucks were his preference, he had little problem moving on from this idea sooner than later. Yes, we appreciate that people can often change their mind, especially when it comes to something as important your career; ultimately though, him saying the Canucks were his first choice has little meaning in the grand scheme of things and should be taken with a pinch of salt.