3 reasons why it would make a ton of sense for the Canucks to reunite with Chris Tanev
Chris Tanev would bring a ton of experience to a Vancouver Canucks team looking to stay atop the Western Conference in their quest for a Cup.
Few would be more motivated in Vancouver than Chris Tanev
If Chris Tanev returned to Vancouver, this would be a feel-good story in the making. You have a formerly undrafted player who played quite a few games for this team when they last competed for a Stanley Cup. That season, he appeared in 29 regular season games and five playoff games to help the Canucks on their quest.
Tanev was also there for the lean seasons that started not long afterward, becoming a full-time player for this team starting in 2012-13. His final season in Vancouver occurred in 2019-20, when the Canucks had that outlying playoff appearance before he headed to Calgary starting in 2020-21.
While everyone in the Vancouver Canucks organization would be more than motivated to bring a Cup to town, Tanev has quite a few reasons to be part of a championship team here. It’s the team that wanted to bring him in following what was a strong showing in the Men’s College Ice Hockey Tournament back in 2010, so there are a lot of connections between Tanev and the Canucks.
Sure, he brings leadership and his presence will improve this team’s play without the puck even more. But that added layer of motivation would work wonders should Vancouver find a way to bring Tanev back to where he started his NHL career.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference as of February 13th)