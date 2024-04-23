3 reasons the Canucks will maintain their momentum against the Predators
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Predators in Game 1 of their First Round Series, and there are plenty of reasons to believe momentum has shifted early.
Canucks probably know they could and should have scored more
And they will score more in Game 2. While the total shots on goal were almost even, you can’t say the same about the overall Corsi For. Per Natural Stat Trick, the Canucks maintained a respectable edge in the Corsi at 54.02 percent, finishing with an overall score of 47 to 40. This gives us an even better indicator that Vancouver controlled the puck much better than Nashville.
But it didn't stop there, as the Canucks also won the battle in the Fenwick 52.94 percent to 47.06 percent, and they also had nine high-danger chances compared to Nashville’s seven. It wasn’t all smooth, as Nashville edged out Vancouver in the Fenwick and in high-danger chances in the third frame.
Overall, their high-scoring top-six easily could have scored more in the first 40 minutes, and getting stifled the way they did won’t be the norm in this series. Remember, it’s also worth noting that the Canucks didn’t just sweep the Preds in the regular season; they outscored them 13-6, further showing us that they can get and stay hot against Nashville.
If the Canucks advanced statistics look like what’s listed above again, don’t expect them to play catch-up. With these high-scoring units, Vancouver won’t leave goals on the board the next time they hold an early edge in high-danger chances and overall scoring chances.
(Some statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)