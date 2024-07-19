A reasonably-priced offensive D-Man the Canucks should consider
By Paul Taylor
How the Vancouver Canucks roster is viewed overall these days, is all about perspective. Particularly in respect of how it's compared to the one which took to the ice during this past season, and secured the third-most points in team history.
In terms of the big moves, the main ones would be getting Filip Hronek tied down for the long-term and signing Jake DeBrusk to a multi-year deal. The question is whether this is perceived as a satisfactory trade-off for losing both Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm?
Objectively speaking, you can make the case that the Canucks are slightly worse off on this level, if nothing else, because of the fact Hronek was already on the roster. However, where we would contend the Cancucks have at least consolidated -- if not slightly improved -- their overall strength, is with the bevvy of team-friendly deal.
We're talking about new additions such as Derek Forbort, Vincent Desharnais and Danton Heinen. However, we would also include re-signing the likes of Dakota Joshua, Tyler Myers and Arturs Silovs.
Of course, you can always make the case that there's more moves that can be made, to strengthen the roster, including through free agency. Along these lines, we've already suggested Oliver Kylington as someone worth making a move for.
An offensive D-Man who provides leadership
However, another free agent we believe the Canucks should seriously consider, is Tyson Barrie. Now we appreciate that he's about to turn 33 and is coming off an injury-plagued season, but at least here us out.
Where we see Barrie being able to help the Canucks, is as an offensive-blueliner balanced out by playing alongside someone on a third paring, whose primary strength is defence. He is still extremely dangerous going forward, as evidenced by producing 55 points as recently as 2022-23. (For his career, he has 505 points in 809 career regular season NHL games.
The 2009 third round draft pick is skilled on the puck and mobile, while providing invaluable veteran leadership after 13 seasons of NHL action. He can also quarterback the power play unit if required, albeit there probably won't be much need for this in Vancouver.
Critics point to Barrie being undersized for a defenceman at 5 ft 11 and 197 pounds, and therefore being a risk at his own end of the ice. However, the reality is he's been remarkably durable over the years, and is renowned for being smart with the puck and avoiding mistakes.
Finally there's the cost aspect, with AFP Analytics projecting Barrie to get a one-year deal worth $1.745 million and the Canucks only having $165,833 of cap space remaining for next season. However, don't forget this is before you add the $2.5 million more than likely available, as a result of Tucker Poolman again being on Long-Term Injured reserve.
Overall, we realise Barries isn't an ideal solution per se, combined with the possibility of the Canucks potentially finding help elsewhere. However, we do genuinely believe that if signed, the Victoria, British Columbia native would be a positive for the team in 2024-25.