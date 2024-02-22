3 under-the-radar trades that could reinvigorate the Canucks at the deadline
The Canucks have hit a speed bump in February, so one of the NHL’s best teams could use another asset or two at the deadline to become almost unstoppable.
Ilya Lyubushkin is an underrated blueliner who would work wonders in Vancouver
From a current Sabre to a former Sabre, Ilya Lyubushkin has enjoyed a remarkable year with the struggling Anaheim Ducks, and he would make a sound defensive addition to a Canucks team that has allowed 17 goals in its previous three contests. With those numbers in mind, it’s clear Vancouver needs someone on their blue line who can be a disruptive force for the remainder of the season.
Through 52 contests this year, Lyubushkin has already put up a career-high in blocked shots with 132, and his 104 hits have him well on pace to snag another career-high should he stay healthy. While it’s tough for anyone to be a huge help in preventing goals in Anaheim, Lyubushkin did an outstanding job helping the Sabres in the defensive zone last season.
During his lone stint in Buffalo, Lyubushkin’s on-ice save percentage sat at 91.1 at even strength and 91.6 at 5-on-5. Vancouver’s penalty kill could also be better, and fortunately, Lyubushkin helps out there, having logged nearly 154 minutes so far in 2023-24.