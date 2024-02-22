The Canuck Way
3 under-the-radar trades that could reinvigorate the Canucks at the deadline

The Canucks have hit a speed bump in February, so one of the NHL’s best teams could use another asset or two at the deadline to become almost unstoppable.

By Todd Matthews

Jan 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings right wing Alex Laferriere (78) / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Ilya Lyubushkin is an underrated blueliner who would work wonders in Vancouver

From a current Sabre to a former Sabre, Ilya Lyubushkin has enjoyed a remarkable year with the struggling Anaheim Ducks, and he would make a sound defensive addition to a Canucks team that has allowed 17 goals in its previous three contests. With those numbers in mind, it’s clear Vancouver needs someone on their blue line who can be a disruptive force for the remainder of the season. 

Through 52 contests this year, Lyubushkin has already put up a career-high in blocked shots with 132, and his 104 hits have him well on pace to snag another career-high should he stay healthy. While it’s tough for anyone to be a huge help in preventing goals in Anaheim, Lyubushkin did an outstanding job helping the Sabres in the defensive zone last season. 

During his lone stint in Buffalo, Lyubushkin’s on-ice save percentage sat at 91.1 at even strength and 91.6 at 5-on-5. Vancouver’s penalty kill could also be better, and fortunately, Lyubushkin helps out there, having logged nearly 154 minutes so far in 2023-24. 

