One pending free agent the Canucks can steal from their Pacific Division rivals in the 2024 offseason
The Vancouver Canucks are one of the NHL’s best teams, but can they get even better in the 2024 offseason regardless of whether they win the Stanley Cup?
Alec Martinez, Defenseman/Vegas Golden Knights
Despite how elite the Vancouver Canucks have been this season and at times throughout their history, they have never won the Stanley Cup. If that’s the case once again this season, they would need a seasoned veteran who has had experience hoisting the Cup in this league, and Alec Martinez of the Vegas Golden Knights can be that player.
Throughout his career, Martinez has been fortunate enough to play for three different Stanley Cup winners, both of whom are Vancouver’s division rivals. Wouldn’t it be great if the 36-year-old returned for another year in a bottom-pairing role and helped lead a third team in the Pacific Division to a championship?
Martinez may have made his NHL debut back in the 2009-10 season, but he’s still a valuable player, especially for blocking shots. If the Canucks don’t bring back both Ian Cole and Tyler Myers, they would need someone like Martinez on the third-pairing to play a shutdown, stay-at-home role on the blue line.
Overall, the Canucks wouldn’t sign all of the seven free agents listed as some will undoubtedly return to their team, and overall cap restraints wouldn’t allow for it. But if Patrik Allvin brought in just one or two of the above players, they could help take the Canucks a long way next season.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)