One pending free agent the Canucks can steal from their Pacific Division rivals in the 2024 offseason
The Vancouver Canucks are one of the NHL’s best teams, but can they get even better in the 2024 offseason regardless of whether they win the Stanley Cup?
Tomas Tatar, Forward/Seattle Kraken
One of the more consistent and well-traveled players in the league today, Tomas Tatar, would make for a dynamic bottom-six winger in Vancouver. Tatar isn’t the player in Colorado and currently Seattle that he was in New Jersey last season, but he’s still capable of contributing.
He brings solid defense, even if that wasn’t always the case in Colorado this season - 88.4 on-ice save percentage at 5-on-5, but that has since changed with 95.3 percent in the same category and situation with the Kraken.
Offensively, he’s been on the ice for 20 goals for in Seattle vs. just 11 against, and his Corsi For remains over 50 percent. If Vancouver’s system were to fit him more in the way that Seattle’s has as opposed to Colorado’s, Tatar would be a good option for Patrik Allvin to seriously consider.
If he fit the same way he did while in New Jersey, then watch out - Tatar had a possession quality of 20.7 at even strength with an xGF of 57.5 at even strength. That said, he may not have been a productive player with every team he’s played for, but when placed into the correct system, Tatar is still one of the league’s better role players.